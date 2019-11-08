3

Golden Child tease preview of 'Lately' from upcoming 'RE:BOOT' album

Golden Child have revealed a preview of their track "Lately" from their upcoming 'RE:BOOT' album.

The music trailer reveals a dance track with electric guitar elements and an epic feel from their upcoming first full album 'RE:BOOT'. As previously reported, Golden Child are returning with a more mature, charismatic concept in chic black suits.

'RE:BOOT' is set for release on November 18 KST. What do you think of the music trailer?

