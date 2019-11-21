7

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 26 minutes ago

Super Junior's Shindong reveals his weight loss and a slimmer jaw line in new Instagram post

Super Junior's Shindong has revealed his weight loss. 

#굿모닝

The popular star uploaded a video on his personal Instagram on November 21st that showed off his slimmer jawline with a simple caption stating: "good morning". He is seen receiving hairstyling while maneuvering the camera to show off his slimmer face. 

Netizens have been cheering him on as he pursues better health, saying: 

"So handsome."

"Cutie."

"Keep it up!"

Shindong is currently appearing in the web reality show 'Analog Trip'. 

yeahkpop161,213 pts
17 minutes ago

Analog Trip was filmed back in March, before his hospitalization. I'm glad he's doing well if only for the sake of his health. Hope he can keep it up. Fighting!

whatever101154 pts
20 minutes ago

not bad, definitely the best he's looked in a long time. Will be interesting to see how the final results look

