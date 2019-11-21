Super Junior's Shindong reveals his weight loss and a slimmer jaw line in new Instagram post

Super Junior's Shindong has revealed his weight loss.
The popular star uploaded a video on his personal Instagram on November 21st that showed off his slimmer jawline with a simple caption stating: "good morning". He is seen receiving hairstyling while maneuvering the camera to show off his slimmer face.
Netizens have been cheering him on as he pursues better health, saying:
"So handsome."
"Cutie."
"Keep it up!"
Shindong is currently appearing in the web reality show 'Analog Trip'.
