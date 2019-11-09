Rainbow's Jaekyung & Woori light up in 'Aurora' teaser images for special album 'Over the Rainbow'

Rainbow's Jaekyung and Woori are featured in 'Aurora' teaser images for the group's special album 'Over the Rainbow'.



Rainbow have already revealed the emotional music video teaser for their title track "I Dream of You", and it looks like "Aurora" is another song of the girl group's upcoming 10th anniversary album. As previously reported, Rainbow officially announced they'd be reuniting to release a special album for their 10th anniversary.



Stay tuned for updates!

