Police reportedly book Yang Hyun Suk for covering up former iKON member B.I's drug use

Police have reportedly booked Yang Hyun Suk for attempting to cover up former iKON member B.I's drug use.



On November 6, the Gyeonggi Southern Provincial Police Agency stated Yang Hyun Suk had been officially booked on the charges of threatening, harboring a suspect, and occupational breach of trust. He was unable to attend police questioning today, but he plans to reschedule.



As previously reported, Yang Hyun Suk was alleged to have threatened former trainee Han Seo Hee into remaining silent during B.I's drug use investigation in 2016.



