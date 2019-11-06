12

Police reportedly book Yang Hyun Suk for covering up former iKON member B.I's drug use

Police have reportedly booked Yang Hyun Suk for attempting to cover up former iKON member B.I's drug use.

On November 6, the Gyeonggi Southern Provincial Police Agency stated Yang Hyun Suk had been officially booked on the charges of threatening, harboring a suspect, and occupational breach of trust. He was unable to attend police questioning today, but he plans to reschedule.

As previously reported, Yang Hyun Suk was alleged to have threatened former trainee Han Seo Hee into remaining silent during B.I's drug use investigation in 2016.

Stay tuned for updates. 

HAN SEO HEE would only be doing (future COURT TESTIMONY ?) statements as to what happened. IF that there is other *evidence* to support what HAN SEO HEE has to say it , *that* (supporting evidence) would be the real problem for PAPA YANG (YGe Agency). This situation is something that PAPA YANG got HIMSELF into it. To blame HAN SEO HEE for PAPA YANG's situation now , seems NOT valid to me. PAPA YANG should have left this 'B.I and Illegal Drugs' situation alone. But PAPA YANG apparently *chose* to do differently.

But didn't police said before that B.I didn't actually use drugs but he thought of using them? Or did I missed this? :o

