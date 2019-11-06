5

Zion.T tells the story of one man's day in 'May' MV

Zion.T has revealed the music video for his latest single "May".

In the MV, a man goes through a single day with someone he loves. "May" features a beautiful orchestral arrangement and acoustic guitar, and it's about wondering what had to change to keep someone in your life. 

Watch Zion.T's "May" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

