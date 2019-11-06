A.C.E's Kim Byeong Kwan to sit out on 'Savage' promotions due to polyp removal

Kim Byeong Kwan will be sitting out on A.C.E's promotions for "Savage" due to recovery for a polyp removal procedure.



On November 6, A.C.E's label announced Kim Byeong Kwan would be absent from the group's appearance on V Live's 'Singing Room' on November 6. The label stated, "Member Kim Byeong Kwan experienced continuous stomach cramps since last week and received treatment at a hospital. The symptoms did not improve after several visits, so he received a gastroscopy, enteroscopy, and a detailed examination today on November 6 at a specialized hospital."



According to the label, a small polyp was found during the examination of Kim Byeong Kwan's gastrointestinal system, and he underwent a procedure to remove it. Following his physician's recommendation, the A.C.E member will be resting and recovering.



Stay tuned for updates on A.C.E and Kim Byeong Kwan.