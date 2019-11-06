7

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

A.C.E's Kim Byeong Kwan to sit out on 'Savage' promotions due to polyp removal

Kim Byeong Kwan will be sitting out on A.C.E's promotions for "Savage" due to recovery for a polyp removal procedure.

On November 6, A.C.E's label announced Kim Byeong Kwan would be absent from the group's appearance on V Live's 'Singing Room' on November 6. The label stated, "Member Kim Byeong Kwan experienced continuous stomach cramps since last week and received treatment at a hospital. The symptoms did not improve after several visits, so he received a gastroscopy, enteroscopy, and a detailed examination today on November 6 at a specialized hospital."

According to the label, a small polyp was found during the examination of Kim Byeong Kwan's gastrointestinal system, and he underwent a procedure to remove it. Following his physician's recommendation, the A.C.E member will be resting and recovering.

Stay tuned for updates on A.C.E and Kim Byeong Kwan.

Aga_C1,105 pts 42 minutes ago 0
42 minutes ago

:( everyone is injured or sick or leaving.. its really not been a good few months for boy groups.

