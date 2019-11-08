Former Super Junior member Hangeng rumored to be marrying Hong Kong actress Celina Jade

Former Super Junior member Hangeng is rumored to be marrying Hong Kong actress Celina Jade.



On November 8, Chinese media outlet Sina reported Hangeng and Celina Jade have started sending out wedding invitations to friends and family. The two celebrities reportedly registered their marriage in June of last year, and at the time, both their labels responded, "Thank you for the interest. We'll let you know if there's good news."



According to Sina, both Hangeng and Celina Jade's labels are not answering questions about their rumored wedding. The couple went public with their relationship in February of 2018 after meeting in 2017 at at award ceremony.



Stay tuned for updates.