Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 53 minutes ago

Former Super Junior member Hangeng rumored to be marrying Hong Kong actress Celina Jade

Former Super Junior member Hangeng is rumored to be marrying Hong Kong actress Celina Jade.

On November 8, Chinese media outlet Sina reported Hangeng and Celina Jade have started sending out wedding invitations to friends and family. The two celebrities reportedly registered their marriage in June of last year, and at the time, both their labels responded, "Thank you for the interest. We'll let you know if there's good news."


According to Sina, both Hangeng and Celina Jade's labels are not answering questions about their rumored wedding. The couple went public with their relationship in February of 2018 after meeting in 2017 at at award ceremony.

Stay tuned for updates. 

turtle125540 pts 36 minutes ago 0
36 minutes ago

If this is true, congratulations Hankyung and Celina! (Psst is there a chance to see a small SJ reunion at the wedding? 👀💙)

Curious to know who will ring the wedding bells next ^^

lunarian552 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

Oh, wow. This was reported on a long time ago, actually. I'd assumed they were already married by now.

