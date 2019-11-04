New MBC drama 'People With Flaws' reveals character posters of Oh Yeon Seo, Ahn Jae Hyun, Kim Seul Gi, & more

MBC's upcoming Wed-Thurs romantic comedy series 'People With Flaws' has unveiled 5 unique character posters, ahead of its premiere later this month.

'People With Flaws' tells the story of individuals who harbor different types of traumas or illnesses inside, as they become involved in one another's lives and learn to love one another. Oh Yeon Seo plays the role of the female lead Joo Seo Yeon, a woman who harbors deep resentment toward handsome and beautiful men. Opposite Oh Yeon Seo, Ahn Jae Yeon takes on the role of the male lead Lee Kang Woo - full of narcissism on the outside, but hiding a terrible traumatic experience from his past on the inside.



Next, Kim Seul Gi plays the role of a charismatic and realistic woman named Kim Mi Kyung, dedicated only in taking care of herself and her own pleasures. Actor Goo Won is up next in the role of Lee Min Hyuk, a man who cannot lie no matter how blunt he has to be, due to an accident from his past. Finally, Heo Jung Min plays the role of an entertainment company CEO named Park Hyun Soo. This character poses as Lee Kang Woo's closest friend, but also as a generic, money-hungry entrepreneur-type.

Check out character posters of the lead cast members from MBC's 'People With Flaws' below, while you wait for the drama's premiere at the end of this month!