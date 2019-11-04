Warning: session_start(): open(/var/lib/php/session/sess_0r3c077tpqnpfq6piqj8jtqrt6, O_RDWR) failed: Permission denied (13) in /usr/share/nginx/allkpop/html/inc/meta_inc.php on line 2 MC Mong revealed to have composed a song from IZ*ONE's comeback album 'BLOOM*IZ' | allkpop

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

MC Mong revealed to have composed a song from IZ*ONE's comeback album 'BLOOM*IZ'

On November 5, rapper/composer/producer MC Mong's label Million Market responded to reports that MC Mong took part in composing a track from IZ*ONE's upcoming album, 'BLOOM*IZ'. 

According to Million Market, "It's true that a song composed by MC Mong was chosen for the album. The selection process consisted of several hundred songs, and MC Mong's song was chosen through a blind selection." 

The track composed by MC Mong in IZ*ONE's upcoming 1st full album 'BLOOM*IZ' is a track called "Open Your Eyes". MC Mong went by a different composer name, Black Edition, in the track's credits. 

Meanwhile, IZ*ONE's 1st full album 'BLOOM*IZ' is set for release on November 11 at 6 PM KST. 

Orbit413-2 pts 21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago

Open Your Eyes sounds like a blend of Love U by Chungha and What Do You Mean? By Justin Bieber and I’m here for it!

JujuNinja42 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

hundred songs? That so much lol. Do most of the group do that too?

