MC Mong revealed to have composed a song from IZ*ONE's comeback album 'BLOOM*IZ'

On November 5, rapper/composer/producer MC Mong's label Million Market responded to reports that MC Mong took part in composing a track from IZ*ONE's upcoming album, 'BLOOM*IZ'.

According to Million Market, "It's true that a song composed by MC Mong was chosen for the album. The selection process consisted of several hundred songs, and MC Mong's song was chosen through a blind selection."

The track composed by MC Mong in IZ*ONE's upcoming 1st full album 'BLOOM*IZ' is a track called "Open Your Eyes". MC Mong went by a different composer name, Black Edition, in the track's credits.





Meanwhile, IZ*ONE's 1st full album 'BLOOM*IZ' is set for release on November 11 at 6 PM KST.

