Actor Hong Jong Hyun to enlist early next month

On November 5, actor Hong Jong Hyun's label C-Jes Entertainment confirmed to various media outlets, "Hong Jong Hyun will be enlisting as an active duty soldier on December 2."





Having debuted as a model in 2007, Hong Jong Hyun then transitioned into his secondary career as an actor in 2008 with 'A Frozen Flower'. Most recently, the star greeted viewers on the small screen through dramas 'My Absolute Boyfriend' and 'Mother of Mine'.

Previously in an interview, Hong Jong Hyun relayed that he wished to enlist as soon as possible, so that he can return to his acting career and experience changes within himself in his thirties and forties.