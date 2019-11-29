5

Netizens worry about Momoland's future as Taeha and Yeonwoo leave the group

Netizens are worrying about Momoland's future after reports announced that Taeha and Yeonwoo left the group.

With Daisy still in negotiations with the label regarding whether or not she'll stay, many netizens are speculating about the group's future given the potential loss of a third member and the loss of their visual center, Yeonwoo.

Netizens have been commenting on news sites, stating: 

"People only know Jooe and Yeonwoo and one of them just left..."

"The group is done. Yeonwoo was half of the group."

"It seems like Nancy and Jooe are the only two left to drag the group along."

"I think this is the end."

It almost seems like they're certain Daisy will leave as well considering in the previous statement they gave said that they would continue on as a 6-member team. I feel for them, because although both their most well-known songs did well, they were essentially the same song, with Baam essentially being a reboot of Boom Boom, even with parts of the dance. It's a shame because they had this huge boost in popularity and began to take off, but it's clear now that their management didn't know how to handle all of that. The group has suffered because of this which is terrible because the momentum they had really could have solidified their status as a top girl group. I wish them well, I feel for groups who suffer due to mismanagement. It always makes you wonder how far they could have gone.

