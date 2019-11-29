Netizens worry about Momoland's future as Taeha and Yeonwoo leave the group

Netizens are worrying about Momoland's future after reports announced that Taeha and Yeonwoo left the group.

With Daisy still in negotiations with the label regarding whether or not she'll stay, many netizens are speculating about the group's future given the potential loss of a third member and the loss of their visual center, Yeonwoo.

Netizens have been commenting on news sites, stating:

"People only know Jooe and Yeonwoo and one of them just left..."

"The group is done. Yeonwoo was half of the group."

"It seems like Nancy and Jooe are the only two left to drag the group along."

"I think this is the end."

What do you think?