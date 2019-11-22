Netizens worry about IZ*ONE Wonyoung's stress levels, notice that she's suffering hair loss

Netizens are worrying about IZ*ONE's Wonyoung.
Given the recent circumstances surrounding the group due to the controversies following the voting manipulation on 'Produce 48' and 'Produce X 101', many netizens are worried that Wonyoung is suffering from hair loss due to stress after recent pictures of her surfaced.
Netizen comments include:
"Let your hair rest Wonyoung."
"Wonyoung are you doing ok?"
"Oh my. I think it's because of stress."
"The label needs to take better care of her if this is true."
"My baby..."
What do you think of this issue?
Log in to comment