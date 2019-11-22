7

Netizens worry about IZ*ONE Wonyoung's stress levels, notice that she's suffering hair loss

Netizens are worrying about IZ*ONE's Wonyoung.

Given the recent circumstances surrounding the group due to the controversies following the voting manipulation on 'Produce 48' and 'Produce X 101', many netizens are worried that Wonyoung is suffering from hair loss due to stress after recent pictures of her surfaced. 

Netizen comments include: 
"Let your hair rest Wonyoung."

"Wonyoung are you doing ok?"

"Oh my. I think it's because of stress."

"The label needs to take better care of her if this is true."

"My baby..."


What do you think of this issue?

honeycider456 pts 18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago

People need to chill out on all the hate comments towards IZ*ONE and Wonyoung. She just turned 15. She's still a child and the malicious comments can affect her more harsh than others.

0

MaeilKpop291 pts 2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago

Even if the competition was fake, Wonyoung showed an impressive amount of talent and charisma for a 13-year-old. I want to keep watching her grow and see how great she can become.

