Netizens worry about IZ*ONE Wonyoung's stress levels, notice that she's suffering hair loss

Netizens are worrying about IZ*ONE's Wonyoung.

Given the recent circumstances surrounding the group due to the controversies following the voting manipulation on 'Produce 48' and 'Produce X 101', many netizens are worried that Wonyoung is suffering from hair loss due to stress after recent pictures of her surfaced.

Netizen comments include:

"Let your hair rest Wonyoung."

"Wonyoung are you doing ok?"

"Oh my. I think it's because of stress."

"The label needs to take better care of her if this is true."

"My baby..."





What do you think of this issue?

