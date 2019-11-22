Kang Daniel opens about his struggles before making his solo debut

Kang Daniel revealed to 'Entertainment Daily' that he struggled a lot before making his solo debut.

The popular idol appeared on the November 22 broadcast of the show where he participated in the 'Guerilla Date' corner.

The star is known to have been going through some issues with his previous label before setting up and making his solo debut under his one-man label Konnect Entertainment.

He stated: "I had to prepare myself mentally. I thought of all possible solutions and stayed up late trying to figure out what to do. I'm grateful to fans who supported a person who started from nothing in Busan. I'm thankful I can appear on this show."





