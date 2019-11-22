Kang Daniel opens about his struggles before making his solo debut

20

Kang Daniel revealed to 'Entertainment Daily' that he struggled a lot before making his solo debut.

The popular idol appeared on the November 22 broadcast of the show where he participated in the 'Guerilla Date' corner.

The star is known to have been going through some issues with his previous label before setting up and making his solo debut under his one-man label Konnect Entertainment. 

He stated: "I had to prepare myself mentally. I thought of all possible solutions and stayed up late trying to figure out what to do. I'm grateful to fans who supported a person who started from nothing in Busan. I'm thankful I can appear on this show." 


Junecomel266 pts 59 minutes ago
59 minutes ago

Congratulations Kang Daniel!!! You fought hard and succeed

1

primazaza713 pts 31 minutes ago
31 minutes ago

I'm thankful to stan an amazing person like you Daniel. I'm thankful you choosed to comeback to us even if it must have been so hard, even if it's still hard. I'm thankful you choosed to fight to do things correctly even if it's the most difficult road, even if you have to start again from the bottom. I'm thankful for so much things and I will walk on this new journey with you, proud to be your fan. Let's make shine each other Daniel x Danity

