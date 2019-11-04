MonbebeWontBackDown trending number one worldwide on Twitter as fans continue to voice opposition to Wonho's departure

MONSTA X fans are taking to Twitter to voice their opposition and are trending number one and four worldwide with hashtags in order to voice their opposition to Wonho's recent departure from the group.

The hashtags #MonbebeWontBackDown and #긴_싸움을_위해_준비됐다 (WeArePreparedForALongFight) are being used to portray fans' displeasure and opposition to Wonho's departure from the group following allegations of illegal drug use, juvenile detention, and more by former reality start Jung Da Eun and Han Seo Hee.

Fans recently started a petition to keep Wonho in MONSTA X and more than 400,000 people have signed it.

Yeahhhh we're just gonna go back to Wonho because I miss him dearly these days.

Hi Wonho. #긴_싸움을_위해_준비됐다#MonbebeWontBackDown pic.twitter.com/bfU4Cj6cHf — Melancholy X 💙 (@melancolymel) November 4, 2019

seeing OT7 always make me smile and forget everything about my depression so please bring him back i miss the ot7 ... im begging you please 😭#MonbebeWontBackDown pic.twitter.com/8tvKlLzlFG — Tina Monbebe (@TinaMonbebe) November 4, 2019

