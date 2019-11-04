29

#MonbebeWontBackDown trending number one worldwide on Twitter as fans continue to voice opposition to Wonho's departure

MONSTA X fans are taking to Twitter to voice their opposition and are trending number one and four worldwide with hashtags in order to voice their opposition to Wonho's recent departure from the group. 

The hashtags #MonbebeWontBackDown and #긴_싸움을_위해_준비됐다 (WeArePreparedForALongFight) are being used to portray fans' displeasure and opposition to Wonho's departure from the group following allegations of illegal drug use, juvenile detention, and more by former reality start Jung Da Eun and Han Seo Hee.

Fans recently started a petition to keep Wonho in MONSTA X and more than 400,000 people have signed it.

What do you think? 

bxfangirl22258 pts 31 minutes ago 3
31 minutes ago

Monbebes are doing a great job. Keep it up! Let's do this for Wonho, but ALSO for every other idol or even person who has been done unjustly! People can't keep treating others this way! There has to be a change!

Kirsty_Louise8,164 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

I'm glad to see Monbebes are not backing down. Companies need to realise they can't just abandon their idols like this. Wonho deserved better, Monsta X deserved better and so does Monbebe. Companies need to change, they can't keep cancelling people like this. They need to stop marketing their idols as perfect people and then dropping them the moment that illusion is shattered.

