Krystal has returned to Instagram for the first time in a month.

She has been inactive to mourn the passing of her good friend Sulli. She uploaded a series of three photos, two in a casual plaid shirt and one in a beautiful dress.

Fans are voicing their concern for her well being after this recent update, stating:





"Stay strong."

"Soojung... you should take legal action against malicious commenters as well."

"I support you!"

We hope Krystal stays healthy and is doing well.