Lee Seung Gi discusses season 2 of 'Vagabond'

In light of the recent finale of his pre-produced SBS drama 'Vagabond', Lee Seung Gi sat down for a roundtable interview where he looked back on his work with the drama's cast and crew, and more.

Regarding the difficult action scenes he personally took part in, Lee Seung Gi said, "Of course, they were extremely difficult. But when I hear positive reviews, the reward is also doubled. I think that it definitely makes a difference, doing it on your own versus using help from a stuntman. It directly affects the number of scenes that you can use on camera. So many people worked hard to make this possible, not just me."

Next, Lee Seung Gi talked about learning as he worked on set with a veteran-studded cast, revealing, "As I watched Lee Kyung Young sunsaengnim, Baek Yoon Shik sunsaengnim, and more, I learned so much. I learned that to deliver without being overpowering was more difficult, and I wanted to do that well. So in this production, I tried to act differently than my previous works, like not acting dramatically surprised. Anyone can tell just from my voice that this is Lee Seung Gi. This is an ongoing homework assignment for me, and I tried to improve myself even a little in this production."

Finally, Lee Seung Gi moved on to the topic of the cryptic ending of 'Vagabond'. He remarked, "When you watch the end of season 1, there's no way that the story just ends there, without season 2. When you watch American dramas, many of them end similarly, leaving you going, 'Huh?'. I think the possibility of season 2 depends on the viewers, and of course on business matters. If the opportunity arises, I would like to [work on season 2]."

Do you want to see SBS's 'Vagabond' continue with season 2?

