MC Mong, Taeyeon, and AKMU top Instiz chart for the first week of November 2019

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the first week of November (October 28 - November 3) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. MC Mong - "How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love" - 24,919 Points









2. Taeyeon - "Spark" - 17,628 Points









3. AKMU - "How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love" - 15,188 Points









4. MC Mong ft. Park Bom - "Chanel" - 10,022 Points









5. IU - "Love Poem" - 9,518 Points









6. Song Haye - "Another Love" - 9,222 Points









7. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 8,757 Points









8. Lim Jae Hyun - "I'm A Little Drunk" - 7,334 Points









9. Jang Duk Chul - "See You Later" - 6,859 Points









10. Jeon Sang Keun - "I Still Love You A Lot" - 6,081 Points



Source: Instiz iCHART

