11

3

News
Posted by GhostWriter AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

MC Mong, Taeyeon, and AKMU top Instiz chart for the first week of November 2019

AKP STAFF

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."


Check out the chart rankings for the first week of November (October 28 - November 3) below!

Instiz Chart Singles Ranking

1. MC Mong - "How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love" - 24,919 Points



2. Taeyeon - "Spark" - 17,628 Points



3. AKMU - "How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love" - 15,188 Points



4. MC Mong ft. Park Bom - "Chanel" - 10,022 Points



5. IU - "Love Poem" - 9,518 Points



6. Song Haye - "Another Love" - 9,222 Points



7. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 8,757 Points



8. Lim Jae Hyun - "I'm A Little Drunk" - 7,334 Points



9. Jang Duk Chul - "See You Later" - 6,859 Points



10. Jeon Sang Keun - "I Still Love You A Lot" - 6,081 Points

Source: Instiz iCHART

  1. Akdong Musician (AKMU)
  2. Jang Bum Joon
  3. Taeyeon
  4. IU
  5. MC Mong
  6. Song Haye
  7. INSTIZ
  8. LIM JAE HYUN
  9. JANG DUK CHUL
  10. JEON SANG KEUN
1 333 Share 79% Upvoted

0

Procrastinating488 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago
You mixed up the #1 song title, should be MC Mong - 'Fame'

Share
Henry
Henry rocks the runway for Hermes
19 minutes ago   0   501

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND