Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 44 minutes ago

Han Ye Seul trends on news sites with her statement on public dating

Han Ye Seul's thoughts on public dating have made headlines and gone trending on Korean news sites. 

She appeared on MBC's 'Unni's Salon' where she talked about love and dating, saying: "I've never fallen in love with someone at first sight. I got to know people gradually. When I was young I was scared of dating publicly. I supported secret relationships. But the next time I meet someone, I want to have a public relationship."

Netizens have been commenting, saying: 

"At this age, she's saying she wants to get married."
"She's gorgeous though."

"Goddess."

What do you think of her opinion?

0

Msgulfkat758187 pts 3 minutes ago
3 minutes ago

The hatred that many idols and actors receive when dating could scare anyone. The average person could not tolerate that sort of scrutiny and would have a break down with all of the hate comments lobbed at celebrities. I wish her luck and hope she will find that one person and be able to date publicly.

