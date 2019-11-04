Han Ye Seul trends on news sites with her statement on public dating

Han Ye Seul's thoughts on public dating have made headlines and gone trending on Korean news sites.



She appeared on MBC's 'Unni's Salon' where she talked about love and dating, saying: "I've never fallen in love with someone at first sight. I got to know people gradually. When I was young I was scared of dating publicly. I supported secret relationships. But the next time I meet someone, I want to have a public relationship."

Netizens have been commenting, saying:

"At this age, she's saying she wants to get married."

"She's gorgeous though."

"Goddess."





What do you think of her opinion?