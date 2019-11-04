TWICE's Mina looks healthy and happy in recent Instagram update

TWICE's Mina looks healthy and happy in a recent Instagram update.

The popular star has been taking some time off to take care of her mental health, and a recent update by TWICE's official Instagram account shows her smiling to the camera as she poses with a 'Stranger Things' lego set.

Fans are happy to see Mina doing better, and have been stating:

"It looks nice to see her doing better."

"Stay strong. It feels better when you do small things that make you feel better."

"It's so cute thinking that she's staying home and building lego sets. It's also cute that she's showing it off to ONCE's."

We send our best wishes to Mina as she continues to recover.



