2

0

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 6 minutes ago

TWICE's Mina looks healthy and happy in recent Instagram update

AKP STAFF

TWICE's Mina looks healthy and happy in a recent Instagram update.

The popular star has been taking some time off to take care of her mental health, and a recent update by TWICE's official Instagram account shows her smiling to the camera as she poses with a 'Stranger Things' lego set. 

View this post on Instagram

#strangerthings

A post shared by TWICE (@twicetagram) on

Fans are happy to see Mina doing better, and have been stating:

"It looks nice to see her doing better."

"Stay strong. It feels better when you do small things that make you feel better."

"It's so cute thinking that she's staying home and building lego sets. It's also cute that she's showing it off to ONCE's."

We send our best wishes to Mina as she continues to recover. 

  1. TWICE
0 322 Share 100% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND