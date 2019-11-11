Ladies' Code's Sojung shares her thoughts on the passing of members EunB and Rise

Ladies' Code's Sojung revealed her thoughts on members EunB and Rise who tragically passed away in a car accident a few years ago.



Sojung appeared on the November 11 broadcast of Channel A's 'Eye Contact' where she revealed thoughts that she previously wasn't able to talk about before.

She stated that after the car accident that took the lives of her two fellow members on her birthday, her birthday doesn't seem like her birthday anymore. She continued stating: "This isn't a day where people congratulate me. I went to visit my unni's and to have a birthday party later on that same day seems weird. Afterwards was hard. It was hard to do anything and I thought that I shouldn't do anything. My birthday is a sad day. "



She continued, stating: "At first, it didn't seem real. It just seemed like they were away on a long vacation to somewhere far away. We had a hard time. They appeared in the other member's dreams but not mine. I think it was because I couldn't accept reality."