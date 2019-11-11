IU, MC Mong, and AKMU top Instiz chart for the second week of November 2019

9

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."


Check out the chart rankings for the second week of November (November 4 - November 10) below!

Instiz Chart Singles Ranking

1. IU - "Love Poem" - 28,870 Points



2. MC Mong - "Fame" - 15,486 Points



3. AKMU - "How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love" - 13,787 Points



4. Taeyeon - "Spark" - 10,332 Points



5. Song Haye - "Another Love" - 8,805 Points



6. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 8,781 Points



7. Noel - "Late Night" - 8,240 Points



8. Lim Jae Hyun - "I'm A Little Drunk" - 7,477 Points



9. Zion.T - "May" - 7,083 Points



10. Jang Duk Chul - "See You Later" - 6,661 Points

Source: Instiz iCHART

