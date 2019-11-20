Park Ji Hoon takes a break in '360' mini album teaser image

Park Ji Hoon has dropped his second photo teaser for '360'.



In his '180 Degrees' teaser image, Park Ji Hoon takes a break as he sits in the back of a truck. As previously reported, '360' is the singer's second mini album, and fans can expect his '360 Degrees' teaser image on November 22.



Park Ji Hoon's '360' mini album drops on December 4 KST. Stay tuned for more teasers until then.