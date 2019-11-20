Warning: session_start(): open(/var/lib/php/session/sess_v9iu3300r48kdu97k68ncml0r2, O_RDWR) failed: No space left on device (28) in /usr/share/nginx/allkpop/html/inc/meta_inc.php on line 2 Park Ji Hoon takes a break in '360' mini album teaser image | allkpop

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 34 minutes ago

Park Ji Hoon takes a break in '360' mini album teaser image

Park Ji Hoon has dropped his second photo teaser for '360'.

In his '180 Degrees' teaser image, Park Ji Hoon takes a break as he sits in the back of a truck. As previously reported, '360' is the singer's second mini album, and fans can expect his '360 Degrees' teaser image on November 22.

Park Ji Hoon's '360' mini album drops on December 4 KST. Stay tuned for more teasers until then. 

Aria1091 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago

The image fits the season perfectly, I can’t wait!

