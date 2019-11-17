6

6

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

Jinwoon denies being one of the 'Jung Joon Young group chat' members, warns legal action

AKP STAFF

Jinwoon warned legal action against false rumors.

His label said, "Hello, this is Mystic Story. We are letting you know our position on the malicious rumors and the spread of false information about our label artist Jinwoon. We are letting you know once again that Jinwoon is not related to the 'Group Chat' that was problematic. The group chat that Jinwoon was in was a separate group chat that was made for a variety show. It was somewhere they talked about filming, and it is completely separate from the controversy. Jinwoon was never even investigated about the case. However, his name is still being talked about relating to the situation, and malicious rumors, attacks, and sexual harassment are continuing through comments. We have decided that the situation is serious, and we will be taking legal action without any negotiations. Jinwoon has been diligently fulfilling his duties as a soldier after enlisting in this past March. We thank the fans that continuously show him love and interest and continue to ask for your interest. Thank you."

Hopefully this will clear things up.

  1. Jinwoon
2 2,264 Share 50% Upvoted

1

crystalwildfire491 pts 42 minutes ago 0
42 minutes ago

Good for them - they need to get ahead of the haters..

Share

0

diadems-315 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago
It's good to get out in front of this. Unaddressed rumors fester and in the absence if information, netizens often suspect the worst.
Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

SuperM
Check out SuperM's 'Let's Go Everywhere' MV!
3 hours ago   4   1,978
Rookie Idols Who Make Their Own Songs
4 hours ago   8   2,439
IOI, IZ*ONE, Wanna One, X1
All 'Produce 101' seasons cancel VOD service
9 minutes ago   1   2,059
SuperM
Check out SuperM's 'Let's Go Everywhere' MV!
3 hours ago   4   1,978

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND