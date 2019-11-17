Jinwoon denies being one of the 'Jung Joon Young group chat' members, warns legal action

Jinwoon warned legal action against false rumors.

His label said, "Hello, this is Mystic Story. We are letting you know our position on the malicious rumors and the spread of false information about our label artist Jinwoon. We are letting you know once again that Jinwoon is not related to the 'Group Chat' that was problematic. The group chat that Jinwoon was in was a separate group chat that was made for a variety show. It was somewhere they talked about filming, and it is completely separate from the controversy. Jinwoon was never even investigated about the case. However, his name is still being talked about relating to the situation, and malicious rumors, attacks, and sexual harassment are continuing through comments. We have decided that the situation is serious, and we will be taking legal action without any negotiations. Jinwoon has been diligently fulfilling his duties as a soldier after enlisting in this past March. We thank the fans that continuously show him love and interest and continue to ask for your interest. Thank you."

Hopefully this will clear things up.