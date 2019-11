Netizens voted on the most surprising cases of members leaving.

DC Inside ran a poll from November 10th to the 16th titled 'Which group member left in the most shocking way this year?'. 5,294 people voted in the poll, and Seungri took the top place with 2,805 (53%) votes. Wonho followed with 608 (11.5%) votes, and B.I took 3rd with 366 (6.9%) votes.

Others in the ranking were DIA's Jenny, Sechskies' Kang Sung Hoon, and Highlight's Junhyung.