Jeon So Mi to take college entrance exam this month

Jeon So Mi will be taking the college entrance exam this month.



On November 5, her agency The Black Label revealed Jeon So Mi is planning to take the 'College Scholastic Ability Test' for 2020. The Black Label stated, "Jeon So Mi is in her third year at Hanlim Arts School, and she'll be taking the 2020 College Scholastic Ability Test, which will take place on November 14."



Despite her busy schedule and solo debut with "Birthday" this past June, the singer has been regularly attending school after entering Hanlim Arts School in March of 2017.



In other news, Jeon So Mi and her father Matthew Douma are appearing on SBS's 'Law of the Jungle' in Micronesia.

