Warning: session_start(): open(/var/lib/php/session/sess_60u51nkq5a36c8dk866sprb121, O_RDWR) failed: Permission denied (13) in /usr/share/nginx/allkpop/html/inc/meta_inc.php on line 2 Jeon So Mi to take college entrance exam this month | allkpop

20

4

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Jeon So Mi to take college entrance exam this month

AKP STAFF

Jeon So Mi will be taking the college entrance exam this month.

On November 5, her agency The Black Label revealed Jeon So Mi is planning to take the 'College Scholastic Ability Test' for 2020. The Black Label stated, "Jeon So Mi is in her third year at Hanlim Arts School, and she'll be taking the 2020 College Scholastic Ability Test, which will take place on November 14."

Despite her busy schedule and solo debut with "Birthday" this past June, the singer has been regularly attending school after entering Hanlim Arts School in March of 2017. 

In other news, Jeon So Mi and her father Matthew Douma are appearing on SBS's 'Law of the Jungle' in Micronesia.

  1. Jeon So Mi
6 4,479 Share 83% Upvoted

4

Mroy216 pts 51 minutes ago 1
51 minutes ago

She's going to college? I guess she changed her mind

Share

1 more reply

4

srideout91398 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Good for her.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Dawn (E
Dawn is filthy rich in 'Money' MV
4 hours ago   6   3,841
WINNER, Song Min Ho (Mino)
WINNER call out Song Min Ho on 'Idol Room'
37 minutes ago   0   3,204

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND