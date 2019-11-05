48

14

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Cosmic Girls are ready to ride in 'As You Wish' group teaser images

AKP STAFF

Cosmic Girls have revealed their group teaser images for 'As You Wish'.

Like their individual teasers, the Cosmic Girls are continuing their sharp, equestrian-inspired concept in suede jackets, riding pants, and boots. As previously reported, Cosmic Girls' seventh mini album 'As You Wish' marks their first comeback in approximately 5 months since the release of their special summer album 'For The Summer'.

'As You Wish' drops on November 19 KST. Stay tuned for updates!
  

  1. Cosmic Girls
  2. AS YOU WISH
3 2,497 Share 77% Upvoted

4

emmamadison2410,193 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Love this concept! So different! goodluck!

Share

1

Hermand1,958 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Nice teaser image from WJSN. Equestrian eh? WJSN member will train horseback riding for next year ISAC ^^

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Zico
Zico reveals dramatic 'Being Left' MV teaser
6 minutes ago   1   146

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND