Cosmic Girls are ready to ride in 'As You Wish' group teaser images

Cosmic Girls have revealed their group teaser images for 'As You Wish'.
Like their individual teasers, the Cosmic Girls are continuing their sharp, equestrian-inspired concept in suede jackets, riding pants, and boots. As previously reported, Cosmic Girls' seventh mini album 'As You Wish' marks their first comeback in approximately 5 months since the release of their special summer album 'For The Summer'.
'As You Wish' drops on November 19 KST. Stay tuned for updates!
