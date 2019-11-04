IZ*ONE confirmed to guest on 'Idol Room' for their comeback

IZ*ONE will be making their third ever guest appearance on JTBC's representative idol variety program, 'Idol Room'!

The girls will be appearing on 'Idol Room' in light of their upcoming 1st full album comeback. Fans will remember that IZ*ONE also made their variety show debut through IZ*ONE last year.

Meanwhile, IZ*ONE's 1st full album 'BLOOM*IZ' is set for release this November 11 at 6 PM KST. The girls will appear on the November 19 broadcast of 'Idol Room', airing at 6:30 PM KST!

