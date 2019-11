Rookie boy group DONGKIZ is bringing some classic, old time groove with their upcoming comeback track, "Fever"!

Instead of taking fans to "Funky Town", DONGKIZ will be taking them to 'Dongky Town' with the release of their 1st mini album, coming this November 6. In their 2nd MV teaser above, the DONGKIZ members can be seen roaming vintage streets and scenes with a stylish elderly man, giving a taste of the funky melody of "Fever".

Stay tuned for DONGKIZ's full comeback!