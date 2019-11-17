IU wins #1 on 'Inkigayo' + Performances from GOT7, Nature, MAMAMOO, and more!

10

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols, along with MCs MONSTA X's Minhyuk, April's Naeun, and NCT's Jaehyun!

On today's episode, Luri made her debut with "Blah Blah" and ARIAZ debuted with "Moonlight Aria." Nature made their comeback with "Oopsie (My Bad)," MAMAMOO returned with "Hip," South Club returned with "Twice," IN2IT came back with "ULlala: Poisoning," and Tae Jin Ah returned with "Mr. Kim Seon Dal."

As for the winner, Taeyeon, IU, and GOT7 were this week's nominees. In the end, IU won with her single "Love Poem."

Other performers were Dawn, BVNDIT, BDC, VICTON, Lee Jin HyukTXT, and HyunA.

COMEBACK: MAMAMOO

COMEBACK: Nature

GOT7

VICTON

HyunA

Dawn

BVNDIT

Lee Jin Hyuk

TXT

