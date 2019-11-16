5

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

16-year-old solo artist ORLY makes her debut with dance-centered 'Crush On You' MV

ORLY has made her official debut!

On November 17 KST, she released her debut single "Crush On You." A combination of pop, EDM, and R&B, the impressive track includes an addictive catchy chorus and a powerful dance break, showing off a different side from the ORLY seen in her pre-debut video "Need You Now."


Meanwhile, the 16 year-old performer is from ANS Entertainment, and as she is a solo artist, her stage name is derived from both the English and Korean words 'only.'

Check out the music video for "Crush On You" above!

