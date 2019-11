Taeyeon has dropped her MV for 'Into the Unknown' (End Credit Version).

Just like Hyorin sang "Let It Go" for the first 'Frozen', Taeyeon will be singing the version of "Into the Unknown" that will play at the end credits for 'Frozen 2'. The song is different from the version that Elsa will be singing in the movie, but it's still an amazing version that combines scenes from the new movie along with clips of Taeyeon in the recording studio.

Check it out above.