Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 18 minutes ago

Hyosung teases upcoming digital single 'Starlight'

Hyosung has released a teaser image for her upcoming digital single 'Starlight'.

Fans have been waiting for Hyosung to return, and it looks like she's dropping a new single on November 21 KST. The teaser image below reveals a mic and a speaker with shiny, draped fabric.

Stay tuned for updates on Hyosung's comeback.

