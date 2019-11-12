Hyosung teases upcoming digital single 'Starlight'

Hyosung has released a teaser image for her upcoming digital single 'Starlight'.
Fans have been waiting for Hyosung to return, and it looks like she's dropping a new single on November 21 KST. The teaser image below reveals a mic and a speaker with shiny, draped fabric.
Stay tuned for updates on Hyosung's comeback.
