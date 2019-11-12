5

IN2IT drop highlight medley for 'Puzzle' single album

IN2IT have dropped a highlight medley for their upcoming third single album 'Puzzle'!

After their MV teasers for "ULlala: Poisoning", IN2IT are giving fans a preview of the other tracks on their single like "Young & Dumb" and "!F". From the sounds of it, they're focusing on feel-good, upbeat tunes for their return.

IN2IT's 'Puzzle' will be out on November 14 KST. 

