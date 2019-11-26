3

1

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 28 minutes ago

Ham So Won sheds tears on 'Flavor of Wife' after Jin Hua gets into a car accident

AKP STAFF

The November 26th episode of 'Flavor of Wife' showed the aftermath of Jin Hua's car accident.


Ham So Won was seen crying heavily after seeing  Jin Hua wearing a cast on his leg and a neck brace. The star was injured after riding a taxi which got into an accident. He stated: "I didn't know something like this would happen in a taxi. I can't believe this happened."

Ham So Won continued crying and yelled: "I told you not to go outside! How many times have I told you that! Now you're hurt and what are we going to do?" This resulted after Ham So Won told Jin Hua not to go outside and he refused and went out anyways. 


We wish Jin Hua a speedy recovery. 

  1. misc.
0 4,061 Share 75% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

From Our Shop

Honey Butter Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Cup ramyun - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Yakult Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Soju Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Rice Drink Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Milkis Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
New Message

SEND