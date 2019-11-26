Ham So Won sheds tears on 'Flavor of Wife' after Jin Hua gets into a car accident

The November 26th episode of 'Flavor of Wife' showed the aftermath of Jin Hua's car accident.





Ham So Won was seen crying heavily after seeing Jin Hua wearing a cast on his leg and a neck brace. The star was injured after riding a taxi which got into an accident. He stated: "I didn't know something like this would happen in a taxi. I can't believe this happened."

Ham So Won continued crying and yelled: "I told you not to go outside! How many times have I told you that! Now you're hurt and what are we going to do?" This resulted after Ham So Won told Jin Hua not to go outside and he refused and went out anyways.



We wish Jin Hua a speedy recovery.