Posted 1 hour ago

G-Dragon to host private fashion event with 'Nike' as his first official promotion event since military discharge

According to 'Nike Korea' on November 8, Big Bang's G-Dragon will be hosting a private event in light of the release of his 'Nike' x 'PEACEMINUSONE' limited edition sneakers. 

Scheduled to take place this November 23 at 7 PM KST, the upcoming 'Nike' x 'PEACEMINUSONE" event will be open to only 800 lucky fans. G-Dragon will be showcasing a live art performance in front of the attendees. 

This will mark G-Dragon's first official promotional event since his discharge from mandatory service, back on October 26. Meanwhile, 'Nike' x 'PEACEMINUSONE's limited edition 'AF1 Para-Noise' sneakers are only sold exclusively in Korea, with the first edition red version already sold out. 

kay2bee16 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

The OG!!! He creates trends. Can't wait to hear his new albums as well!!!

maragana726 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

This man is out of the military for a couple of days and he's already making BIG moves (and it's not even in the music industry either). Lol. All hail the king.

