G-Dragon to host private fashion event with 'Nike' as his first official promotion event since military discharge

According to 'Nike Korea' on November 8, Big Bang's G-Dragon will be hosting a private event in light of the release of his 'Nike' x 'PEACEMINUSONE' limited edition sneakers.

Scheduled to take place this November 23 at 7 PM KST, the upcoming 'Nike' x 'PEACEMINUSONE" event will be open to only 800 lucky fans. G-Dragon will be showcasing a live art performance in front of the attendees.

This will mark G-Dragon's first official promotional event since his discharge from mandatory service, back on October 26. Meanwhile, 'Nike' x 'PEACEMINUSONE's limited edition 'AF1 Para-Noise' sneakers are only sold exclusively in Korea, with the first edition red version already sold out.

