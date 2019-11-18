tvN drama 'Pegasus Market' confirmed for spin-off YouTube web series starring the same cast

According to reports on November 19, tvN's ongoing Friday night drama 'Pegasus Market' has been confirmed for a spin-off series in web drama form!

Based off of a popular webtoon of the same name, 'Pegasus Market' has garnered a strong fanbase thanks to the cast's excellent chemistry. Due to viewers' demand for even more of 'Pegasus Market', tvN has decided to air a spin-off series via tvN D, titled 'Vroom Vroom Pegasus Market'. Many of the same cast members of 'Pegasus Market' including Lee Dong Hwi, Kang Hong Seok, Choi Kwang Jae, and more will appear in the spin-off, which tells the story of the 'Pegasus Market' characters infiltrating a rival company.

'Vroom Vroom Pegasus Market' is set to air some time in mid-December, via YouTube. Meanwhile, 'Pegasus Market' will be coming to an end soon, with just 3 more episodes remaining until its finale.

