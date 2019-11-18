AB6IX's Park Woo Jin undergoes knee surgery + to take hiatus for recovery

On November 19, AB6IX's label Brand New Music took to the group's official fan cafe to update fans on member Park Woo Jin's status, after recent absence from schedules.

Brand New Music announced,

"Back on November 16, while carrying out schedules, Park Woo Jin suffered an injury and was transported to the hospital immediately after first aid in order to receive proper treatment and diagnosis. His exact diagnosis was a torn meniscus in his right knee.



Afterward, per the doctor's recommendation, Park Woo Jin underwent a physical examination and surgery. Currently, he is focussing on rest and recuperation after successfully completing the surgery, and he plans on taking a break for the time being while taking time to recover and take care of his condition.



Brand New Music will also do our best in Park Woo Jin's complete recovery and rehabilitation, and as a result, we notify that AB6IX will carry out promotions with 4-members from today for the time being with members Lim Young Min, Jeon Woong, Kim Dong Hyun, and Lee Dae Hwi.



We will notify you with additional statements regarding future schedules and details. We ask for fans' generous understanding during Park Woo Jin's unavoidable absence from promotions, and also for your well wishes in his speedy recovery. We promise to put in our best efforts toward our artists' health and protection, at all times. Thank you."

Get well soon, Park Woo Jin!