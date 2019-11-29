ITZY's Chaeryeong talks about meeting her 'goddess' Girls' Generation's YoonA for the first time

ITZY's Chaeryeong talked about meeting her 'goddess' Girls' Generation's YoonA for the first time.
During a recent V Live broadcast, ITZY members Chaeryeong and Yuna opened up about their time at the '2019 Asia Artist Awards' on November 26. Chaeryeong expressed, "At 'AAA', I met my goddess YoonA sunbaenim, who I've been a fan of for 10 years. I greeted her, and my face turned red," explaining she's been a fan of YoonA since the 2008 drama 'You Are My Destiny'.
She continued, "It's impossible for someone to be more beautiful. I really felt I would cry. I always imagined what it would be like to meet her, and I was so happy to actually get to meet her in Vietnam."
Did you know Chaeryeong was a big fan of YoonA?
