Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

ITZY's Chaeryeong talks about meeting her 'goddess' Girls' Generation's YoonA for the first time

ITZY's Chaeryeong talked about meeting her 'goddess' Girls' Generation's YoonA for the first time.

During a recent V Live broadcast, ITZY members Chaeryeong and Yuna opened up about their time at the '2019 Asia Artist Awards' on November 26. Chaeryeong expressed, "At 'AAA', I met my goddess YoonA sunbaenim, who I've been a fan of for 10 years. I greeted her, and my face turned red," explaining she's been a fan of YoonA since the 2008 drama 'You Are My Destiny'.

She continued, "It's impossible for someone to be more beautiful. I really felt I would cry. I always imagined what it would be like to meet her, and I was so happy to actually get to meet her in Vietnam."

Did you know Chaeryeong was a big fan of YoonA?

9nine-138 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

indeed yoona beautiful queen

soshilovelife25 pts 46 minutes ago
46 minutes ago

Damn that's me if I ever get to meet her too!

