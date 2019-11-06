Cute old story of a man whose wife became a NU'EST fan makes netizens laugh

A slightly old, but cute story of a man whose wife became a NU'EST fan, has recently come to light on idol fans' online communities!

The post reads as follows:

"Title: My wife has turned into an idol photographer fan~;;;;;

She's fallen deep over a male group called NU'EST W.

When she tells me that she's going somewhere to take their pictures, I dig out a good lens from storage, put the ISO on auto, set the settings to P-mode, and give her the camera; then she goes off on her own, takes a bunch of photos, and asks me to photoshop them;;;;;;;

I get lazy and so I just do minimal photoshop like cropping, lighting, and putting the nickname over the photos and that's about it..... but she posts those mediocre photos on the fancafes still.

When I see her, it's surprising and I do find it pretty amazing that she goes all over the country from Busan, to Pyeongchang, and elsewhere, taking the bus to get their pictures, but at the same time it's like what's so great about those guys anyway....

And when she comes back I just photoshop them lazily like some of these ones here...."

The post continued,

"Then one day, she comes up to me and says that the camera isn't very good, is this other model better and asks me stuff like that. She says the shutter speed is too slow, but for me I never really cared about the shutter speed since I don't need it. But then she says, 'Should we get a new camera??' and so I thought, 'This is my chance!' and I went and bought an expensive A9 camera kekekekekekeke. NU'EST W, hope you guys succeed~!!!!!!"

Netizens smugly commented, after reading the old but heartwarming post, "It was a happy ending kekekeke", "Aigoo Jonghyun kekekeke", "Wow A9, I'm jealous!", "The husband sounds real excited kekekeke", "It's your chance! Kekekeke", "This is too much of a happy ending kekekeke", "Wow he even photoshops them for her", "I guess they were meant to be hehehe", and more!

Do you think the couple is still rooting for NU'EST even now?