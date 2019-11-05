Jang Hyuk & Jin Seo Yeon join Sooyoung in upcoming crime drama 'Tell Me What You Saw'

OCN's upcoming Sat-Sun crime/suspense drama 'Tell Me What You Saw' has confirmed its main cast, made up of Jang Hyuk, Jin Seo Yeon, and Sooyoung!

In 'Tell Me What You Saw', Jang Hyuk will play the role of a genius profiler, unmatched in his abilities to put together clear evidence with hidden clues to solve mysteries. Sooyoung takes on the role of a female detective with the unique ability of a photographic memory, while actress Jin Seo Yeon will head a special crime investigation unit as a police chief. These three main cast members will team up against a dangerous serial killer, who was believed to be dead.

Directed by Lee Joon Hyung with creative aid from Hong Sun of 'Voice', 'The Guest', and more, OCN's 'Tell Me What You Saw' is set to air some time in early 2020. Does the storyline sound interesting so far?

