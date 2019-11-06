SuperM attend 'Korean Air' global ambassador instatement ceremony + to release endorsement project song

4

SM Entertainment's super K-Pop group SuperM was officially instated as 'Korean Air's global ambassadors on November 6, at the airline's main headquarters in Seoul!

After being instated as the airline's newest global ambassadors, the SuperM members posed in front of a personalized aircraft decorated with their very own promotional image, demonstrating a chic runway walk. 

In addition, SuperM will be releasing their promotion project single "Let's Go Everywhere" worldwide this coming November 18, after garnering attention for the promotional MV release earlier this week. 

Meanwhile, SuperM will be embarking on their 1st U.S. tour 'We Are The Future Live' beginning November 11.

