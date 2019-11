BTS was named the group of the year by Variety.

The popular and influential publication has listed BTS as 'group of the year' with the following caption:

"The record-breaking septet has solidified their status as global superstars, rounding out one of the largest stadium tours of the year and releasing a string of top-selling singles."

You can view the full list of winners here.

Congratulations to BTS for the widespread recognition.