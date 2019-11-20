Shin Dong Yup & Jang Na Ra to host '2019 SBS Drama Awards'

Shin Dong Yup and Jang Na Ra will be hosting the '2019 SBS Drama Awards'.



On November 20, SBS revealed Shin Dong Yup and Jang Na Ra will be hosting the 'SBS Drama Awards' this year, which marks Shin Dong Yup's third year in a row acting as the MC. Jang Na Ra also took home the 'Top Excellence Awards' at the '2018 SBS Drama Awards' for her role in 'The Last Empress'.



Producer MIn Eui Shik stated, "Their high-quality hosting and appeal will make this year's drama awards fun, so it's worth looking forward to."



The '2019 SBS Drama Awards' are being held at the SBS Prism Tower in Seoul on December 31 at 9PM KST.



In other news, Jang Na Ra is currently starring in the SBS drama 'VIP'.

