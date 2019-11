BLACKPINK has taken home 3 awards from the 'E! People's Choice Awards'.

'E! People's Choice Awards' started in 1975 and awards music, movies, and TV shows. The girls took home 'The Group of 2019', 'The Music Video of 2019' (with "Kill This Love"), and 'The Concert Tour of 2019', meaning they were awarded at every nomination.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK.