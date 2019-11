VIXX's Leo has revealed a heartfelt and sincere letter to his fans revealing some unsaid truths about himself ahead of his military enlistment on December 2.

The idol posted a handwritten letter on his personal fan cafe, detailing his honest struggles with panic disorder and depression.

taek’s full fancafe post ;; pic.twitter.com/gzL9CAE7xL — ㅎㅅㅎ ❥ jjong (@hanhyoqi) November 13, 2019

The popular idol star expressed his gratitude towards his fans, further touching their hearts.

Check out the letter above. We wish Leo a speedy recovery and a safe stint serving his country.