'Parasite's Park So Dam in talks to return to the small-screen with tvN drama about the world of modeling

On November 14, actress Park So Dam's label Artist Company responded to earlier reports that the star has been cast as the female lead of a new tvN drama. 

According to Artist Company, the upcoming tvN drama 'Record of Youth' is "One production of many that Park So Dam has received an offer for. She is still looking over the project." 'Record of Youth', set to air some time in early 2020, will depict the stories of young aspiring models and the world of modeling in Korea. The series will be directed by Ahn Gil Ho of 'Secret Forest' and 'Memories of the Alhambra'. 

If cast, this will mark Park So Dam's first small-screen production in approximately 4 years, after tvN's 'Cinderella and the Four Knights'. Meanwhile, Park So Dam was recognized earlier this year for her stellar performance in director Bong Joon Ho's award-winning film 'Parasite'. 

She was good in Parasite. I will look forward to this drama if she takes part.

