IZ*ONE's HItomi Honda to take hiatus from radio show 'World Get You'

IZ*ONE's HItomi Honda will be taking a hiatus from her radio show 'Hitomi Honda's World Get You'.



In the midst of the ongoing vote-rigging controversy surrounding the 'Produce' series, a rep from 'World Get You' stated, "As we told you on the show, 'Hitomi Honda's World Get You' will be taking a break. When Hitomi returns, the program will come back. We'll do our best so that Hitomi can return to the show as soon as possible. We'll let you know of details once they're decided on the show homepage and radio Twitter. Please send Hitomi messages of support."





In related news, IZ*ONE's Miyawaki Sakura is also taking a hiatus from her BayFM radio broadcast, 'Tonight, Under The Cherry Blossom Tree'.



Stay tuned for updates.