IZ*ONE's HItomi Honda to take hiatus from radio show 'World Get You'

IZ*ONE's HItomi Honda will be taking a hiatus from her radio show 'Hitomi Honda's World Get You'.

In the midst of the ongoing vote-rigging controversy surrounding the 'Produce' series, a rep from 'World Get You' stated, "As we told you on the show, 'Hitomi Honda's World Get You' will be taking a break. When Hitomi returns, the program will come back. We'll do our best so that Hitomi can return to the show as soon as possible. We'll let you know of details once they're decided on the show homepage and radio Twitter. Please send Hitomi messages of support."

In related news, IZ*ONE's Miyawaki Sakura is also taking a hiatus from her BayFM radio broadcast, 'Tonight, Under The Cherry Blossom Tree'. 

Stay tuned for updates. 

GreenCJason4 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

no hate for the girls but MNET need to resolve this soon

1 day ago

At this point, I think it's better for the Japanese idols to return to Japan. They are losing shows they had before Produce. They were already disadvantaged during the competition, now they are the ones losing the most.

