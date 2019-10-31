NCT's Doyoung, Momoland's JooE, and more confirmed for 'Law of the Jungle' cast

NCT's Doyoung, Momoland's JooE, and more have been confirmed for 'Law of the Jungle'.



Rumors Doyoung and JooE were joining the cast of the upcoming season started up this past August, and SBS has now confirmed the lineup for 'Law of the Jungle' on the Sunda Islands in the Malay archipelago. Along with the two idols, tribe leader Kim Byung Man, No Woo Jin, Kim Soo Yong, Oh Dae Hwan, Kang Kyung Joon, Norazo's Jobin, and Baek Yoon Kyung have been confirmed.



The 'Law of the Jungle' on the Sunda Islands will revolve around the theme "motivational survival," and it's expected the cast members will run into various animals as the islands are considered a natural reserve.



The new season premieres on November 2 at 9PM KST!



