Risingstar Entertainment's new girl group ARIAZ has released the tracklist for their upcoming 1st mini album, 'Grand Opera'.

ARIAZ's 1st mini album is set to contain a total of 5 tracks including "Assemble #1", "Ouch!", title track "Aria in the Black Night", "Drama", and "Where U R". Hit producer e.one took part in producing ARIAZ's entire debut mini album.

Look out for ARIAZ's full debut with 'Grand Opera', coming this October 24 at 12 PM KST.