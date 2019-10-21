WINNER undergo a dark, grim transformation in unique MV teaser films

WINNER have undergone a dark, dramatic transformation in their latest series of individual MV teaser films.

In each of their individual comeback title track "SOSO" MV teasers, the WINNER members seem to be separated in their own corners of the world, lost. Kang Seung Yoon can be seen with a gentle horse, Kim Jin Woo roams a dark fire scene, Song Min Ho sits alone by a rock cliff, while Lee Seung Hoon runs full speed toward an unknown destination.



Fans can look forward to the full version of WINNER's "SOSO" MV, as well as the group's 4th full album 'Cross', this October 23 at 6 PM KST. The group's physical album will be available on October 29.