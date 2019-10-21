6

2

Teaser
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

WINNER undergo a dark, grim transformation in unique MV teaser films

AKP STAFF

WINNER have undergone a dark, dramatic transformation in their latest series of individual MV teaser films. 

In each of their individual comeback title track "SOSO" MV teasers, the WINNER members seem to be separated in their own corners of the world, lost. Kang Seung Yoon can be seen with a gentle horse, Kim Jin Woo roams a dark fire scene, Song Min Ho sits alone by a rock cliff, while Lee Seung Hoon runs full speed toward an unknown destination. 

Fans can look forward to the full version of WINNER's "SOSO" MV, as well as the group's 4th full album 'Cross', this October 23 at 6 PM KST. The group's physical album will be available on October 29. 

  1. WINNER
  2. Kang Seung Yoon
  3. Lee Seung Hoon
  4. Song Min Ho (Mino)
  5. Kim Jin Woo
0 348 Share 75% Upvoted
Bang Yong Guk, G-Dragon, Zico, Ilhoon, SUGA, RM (Rap Monster), Jooheon, Song Min Ho (Mino)
Netizens Rank Top 10 Idol Rappers
3 days ago   397   201,651

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND